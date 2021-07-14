Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.20 Million in OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $265,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $369,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $381,000.

OTCMKTS:OCAXU opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

