Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PEG opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.28. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,967 shares of company stock worth $2,794,975. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

