Walleye Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 30,400 Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.00.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

