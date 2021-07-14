Walleye Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 4,830 Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $2,320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,448 shares of company stock worth $3,246,879. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCEL opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 674.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

