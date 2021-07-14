Walleye Trading LLC Buys Shares of 30,000 DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the first quarter worth about $198,000.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

Shares of DHBCU stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. DHB Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.