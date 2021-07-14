Walleye Trading LLC Grows Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 28,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $26.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

