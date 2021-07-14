Walleye Trading LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,501 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE:AZRE opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Azure Power Global Limited has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

