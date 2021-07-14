Walleye Trading LLC Makes New $330,000 Investment in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,207,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,072,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after buying an additional 254,732 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 411,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 40,629 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 126,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 31,988 shares in the last quarter.

MJ opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $34.58.

