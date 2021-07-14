Walleye Trading LLC Takes Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,120 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,910,000 after buying an additional 289,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,459,000 after purchasing an additional 93,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 212,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

