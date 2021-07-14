Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $0.51 on Top Exchanges

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $39.14 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,977.27 or 0.06071839 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00138111 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,071,956 coins and its circulating supply is 77,350,924 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.