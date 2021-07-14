Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) PT Raised to $23.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its target price increased by analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

NYSE:HCC opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.56 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51,423 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 172,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

