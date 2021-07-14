Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Washington Federal had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $141.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Washington Federal stock opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.91. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

