Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Short Interest Down 100.0% in June

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.60.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $286.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.33. Watsco has a 52 week low of $184.57 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.27%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 64.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.