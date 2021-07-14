Wayfair (NYSE:W) versus 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Wayfair (NYSE:W) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wayfair and 1stdibs.Com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $14.15 billion 2.07 $185.00 million $2.14 131.07 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 11.30 -$12.53 million N/A N/A

Wayfair has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Profitability

This table compares Wayfair and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair 3.20% -45.45% 12.20% 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Wayfair shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Wayfair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wayfair and 1stdibs.Com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 3 8 16 0 2.48 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67

Wayfair currently has a consensus price target of $324.81, indicating a potential upside of 15.80%. 1stdibs.Com has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.63%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Wayfair.

Summary

Wayfair beats 1stdibs.Com on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

