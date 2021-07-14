WD-40 to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for WD-40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.25.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of WDFC opened at $251.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $183.55 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WD-40 by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

