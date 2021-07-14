Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Berkeley Group (BKGFY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS: BKGFY) in the last few weeks:

7/1/2021 – The Berkeley Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/28/2021 – The Berkeley Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/24/2021 – The Berkeley Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/24/2021 – The Berkeley Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

6/24/2021 – The Berkeley Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/14/2021 – The Berkeley Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY remained flat at $$68.71 during trading hours on Wednesday. 187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.36. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

