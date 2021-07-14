Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

William Blair lowered shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. William Blair currently has $24.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on WBT. CL King downgraded shares of Welbilt from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Welbilt from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.75.
NYSE:WBT opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.02. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.45 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $25.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at about $911,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.
About Welbilt
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
Recommended Story: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.