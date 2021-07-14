Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

William Blair lowered shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. William Blair currently has $24.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WBT. CL King downgraded shares of Welbilt from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Welbilt from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Get Welbilt alerts:

NYSE:WBT opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.02. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.45 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welbilt will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at about $911,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.