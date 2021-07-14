Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.26

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.26 and last traded at $87.24, with a volume of 14608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

