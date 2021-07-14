Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,378 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $18,107,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 31,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WAL opened at $96.38 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.