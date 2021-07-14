Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.27.

Several research firms have issued reports on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE WLK traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.13. The company had a trading volume of 302,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,474. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.22. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.