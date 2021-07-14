Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Update

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the June 15th total of 429,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE WHG opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.16. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.91%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Jcp Investment Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $447,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHG. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 32,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.