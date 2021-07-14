Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at CIBC

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCP. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.85.

Shares of WCP traded down C$0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.98. 1,482,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,537,980. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.15 and a twelve month high of C$6.82. The firm has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,443,636 shares in the company, valued at C$15,272,725. Insiders have bought a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $98,675 in the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

