WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.81.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on WildBrain from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS:WLDBF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. 26,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,037. WildBrain has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

