William C. Styslinger III Sells 60,000 Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CASA) Stock

Casa Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CASA) Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00.

NYSE CASA traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,374. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

