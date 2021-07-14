Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 476.9% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS WLMIY opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wilmar International has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $42.71.

Get Wilmar International alerts:

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others. The Food Products segment engages in processing, branding, and distribution of a range of edible food products, which includes vegetable oil produced from palm and oilseeds, sugar, flour, rice, noodles, specialty fats, snacks, bakery, and dairy products.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.