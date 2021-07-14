Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 458,400 shares, a growth of 731.9% from the June 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WTT opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Wireless Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $63.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $11.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. Analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 121,379 shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $364,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $245,511.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 67,804 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

