WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) traded down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.63 and last traded at $24.71. 14,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 25,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the first quarter worth $374,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the first quarter worth $370,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the first quarter worth $76,000.

