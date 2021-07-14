Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Receives $49.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners cut Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oddo Bhf cut Wizz Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday.

Shares of WZZAF stock remained flat at $$64.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.08.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

