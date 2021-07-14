WOM Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $6.73 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.73 million and approximately $192,523.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 22.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00051463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.49 or 0.00839834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005388 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

