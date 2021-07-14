Woodline Partners LP Makes New $5.96 Million Investment in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 599,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGGRU. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,456,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,989,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,815,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,965,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,965,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGGRU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. Agile Growth Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

