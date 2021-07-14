Woodline Partners LP Sells 38,210 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Woodline Partners LP lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,210 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. FIL Ltd grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,363,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.05.

Shares of EL opened at $320.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.80. The company has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.75 and a 52 week high of $322.80.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,599 shares of company stock valued at $130,384,537. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

