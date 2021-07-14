Woodline Partners LP Takes $6.85 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 281.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PODD. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.23.

PODD stock opened at $268.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.35. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $185.24 and a 52-week high of $306.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,120.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.