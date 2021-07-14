Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on WWD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $378,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,234 over the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 576,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,560,000 after buying an additional 56,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $120.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.93. Woodward has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

