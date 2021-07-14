World Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $41,468.00 (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. World Token has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $41,468.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, World Token has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One World Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get World Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00042119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00114238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00150536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,722.41 or 0.99955240 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $310.77 or 0.00949296 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token was first traded on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,664,681 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.