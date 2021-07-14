XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

XPEL has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:XPEL traded down $7.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.68. 5,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,106. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 97.47 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPEL has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $94.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.83.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,540 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $887,667.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,100 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $790,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,422 shares of company stock valued at $18,636,666. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after buying an additional 115,434 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 38,023 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

