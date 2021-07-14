Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:YMAB) Insider Sells $405,928.35 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:YMAB) insider Biotech Aps Wg sold 11,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $405,928.35.

Biotech Aps Wg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Biotech Aps Wg sold 72,400 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $2,472,460.00.

Shares of NYSE YMAB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,260. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

