Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,084 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Yandex worth $32,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,989,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Yandex by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,242 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Yandex by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,808 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $552,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,341 shares during the period. Finally, Cartica Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. Yandex has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $74.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 105.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YNDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

