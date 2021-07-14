YASKAWA Electric Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for YASKAWA Electric in a report issued on Saturday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YASKAWA Electric’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.77 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
About YASKAWA Electric
YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.
