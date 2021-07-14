YASKAWA Electric Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for YASKAWA Electric in a report issued on Saturday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YASKAWA Electric’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $102.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YASKAWA Electric has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $117.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.99.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

