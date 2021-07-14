YENTEN Hits Market Capitalization of $88,688.36 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $88,688.36 and $41.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,901.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,013.36 or 0.06119284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.85 or 0.01452337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.70 or 0.00400267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00143467 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $204.86 or 0.00622629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.84 or 0.00409825 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.42 or 0.00320410 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.