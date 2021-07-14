Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 3,022 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NYSE:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NYSE:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,776,452.48.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $665.00. 122,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,597,029. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

