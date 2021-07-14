Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ALNY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.22 Million

Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ALNY) will report $201.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.30 million and the lowest is $188.37 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $103.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $835.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $798.90 million to $914.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $175.63 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $180.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

