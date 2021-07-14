Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will announce $18.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. Capstone Green Energy posted sales of $14.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full-year sales of $81.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.06 million to $82.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $103.03 million, with estimates ranging from $89.29 million to $111.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 27.18% and a negative return on equity of 151.82%. The company had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Capstone Green Energy stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82. Capstone Green Energy has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.59.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

