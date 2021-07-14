Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies also reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ClearSign Technologies.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NASDAQ:CLIR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.47. 512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.71. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 8.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

