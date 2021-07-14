Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Post $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to post $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.28. EnPro Industries posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 129.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,180,000 after buying an additional 159,184 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 93.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 452,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,612,000 after buying an additional 218,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after buying an additional 35,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,600,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 258,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $93.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $99.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Earnings History and Estimates for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

