Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NYSE:MNRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. (NYSE:MNRO) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Monro reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

In other Monro news, major shareholder Steve Hoffman sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $117,975.00. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.24 per share, with a total value of $622,400.00.

Shares of MNRO opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. Monro has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $72.67.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

