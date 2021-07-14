Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OSI Systems, Inc. (NYSE:OSIS) to Post $1.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. (NYSE:OSIS) will announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. OSI Systems posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems stock opened at $98.85 on Wednesday. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $66.11 and a twelve month high of $102.24.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

