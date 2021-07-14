Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tractor Supply (NYSE:TSCO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tractor Supply (NYSE:TSCO) to report earnings of $2.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30. Tractor Supply posted earnings per share of $2.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $8.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $186.69 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.