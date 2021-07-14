Zacks: Analysts Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Post $2.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report earnings of $2.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41. Cintas reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $10.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cintas.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Cintas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $379.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,541. Cintas has a twelve month low of $261.65 and a twelve month high of $392.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.34. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cintas (CTAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.