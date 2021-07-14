Zacks: Analysts Expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will post sales of $20.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.70 million and the lowest is $19.90 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $17.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $83.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $85.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $88.70 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $91.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.70. 8,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,577. The company has a market cap of $242.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $37,417.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,799 shares of company stock worth $215,747 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.