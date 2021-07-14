Zacks: Analysts Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.42. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

In other news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 293,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,734.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HAIN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.48. 23,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,303. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.50. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.40 and a beta of 0.79.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

